Modern Investment Coin Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $2,866.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00035957 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000794 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 106.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

