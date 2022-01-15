Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:MOLN opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Partners will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at $8,267,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth about $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.