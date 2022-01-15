Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Price Target Increased to CHF 23 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MOLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of MOLN opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOLN. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

