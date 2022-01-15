Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.