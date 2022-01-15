Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Stock Price Down 20%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY)’s stock price traded down 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 405 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

Monitronics International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

