Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

MNPR opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 116.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

