MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $0.0868 on Major Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $67,596.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00342123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000871 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,924,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,904,412 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.