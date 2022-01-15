Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $32,000 in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $302.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 768,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

