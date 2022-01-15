Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $40,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE LW opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.