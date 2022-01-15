Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 27,250 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

