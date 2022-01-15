Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter.

IYC opened at $79.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83.

