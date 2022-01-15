Morgan Stanley Trims Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Target Price to $35.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.63.

FLS stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

