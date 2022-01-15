Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1,534.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,835,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $251.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

