MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $100.48 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

