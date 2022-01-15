MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 96.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,628 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MSA Safety by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 in the last 90 days. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA opened at $146.60 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $136.91 and a one year high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.49.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

