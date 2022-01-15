MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $91.69 and a 52 week high of $132.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.11.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.86%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

