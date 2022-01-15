Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 315 ($4.28) price target on the stock.

MUL opened at GBX 305 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 316.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 303.16. Mulberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 212 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58. The stock has a market cap of £183.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

