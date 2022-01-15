Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 315 ($4.28) price target on the stock.
MUL opened at GBX 305 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 316.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 303.16. Mulberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 212 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58. The stock has a market cap of £183.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14.
Mulberry Group Company Profile
Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.