Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTL shares. Cormark dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MTL stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.43. 239,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$398.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

