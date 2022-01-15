Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 947 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 577.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

