Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Five9 worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $28,516,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Five9 by 872.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 325,021 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,932. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

