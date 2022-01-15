Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNH. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNH opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.