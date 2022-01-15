Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.12 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

Shares of CHTR opened at $607.69 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $712.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

