Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.50 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 180.0% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

