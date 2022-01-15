Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,961,000 after buying an additional 146,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after buying an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,030,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,628,000 after buying an additional 133,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.83. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,411,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

