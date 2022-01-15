Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,192 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of TreeHouse Foods worth $14,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 12.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

THS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

