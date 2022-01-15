Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Tetra Tech worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $147.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

