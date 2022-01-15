Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $164,733. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

