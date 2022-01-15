Naka Bodhi Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,361.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $572,300.94 and approximately $29,361.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00063617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00077189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.26 or 0.07736342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,358.11 or 1.00091712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00070303 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

