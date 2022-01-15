Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Up 184.1% in December

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 184.1% from the December 15th total of 710,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Naked Brand Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAKD. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Naked Brand Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Naked Brand Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

