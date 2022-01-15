Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Up 184.1% in December

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 184.1% from the December 15th total of 710,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Naked Brand Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAKD. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Naked Brand Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Naked Brand Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

