Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Natera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Natera by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 691,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,869 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Natera by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,268,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,973,000 after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

NTRA opened at $67.37 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $63.91 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average is $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $157,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

