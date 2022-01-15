National Bank Financial Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.49.

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $639.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 28.11%.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

