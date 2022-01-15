National Bank Financial Weighs in on Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$1.31. The company had revenue of C$40.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

