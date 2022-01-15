National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$74.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.38.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$65.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$65.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,960,864 shares in the company, valued at C$107,004,348.48. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 38,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.37, for a total value of C$2,294,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,303,173.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,329 shares of company stock valued at $18,144,966.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

