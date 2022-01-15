National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Get National Grid alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from 1,120.00 to 1,105.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.00.

NYSE NGG traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 522,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,445. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Grid (NGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.