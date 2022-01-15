National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $41.72. 838,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,779. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

