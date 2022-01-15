NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,745 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,625,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.94. 636,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,596. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

