Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.69

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $8.08. Neonode shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 97,805 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 92.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Neonode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neonode by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. 28.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

