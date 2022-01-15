Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.69

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $8.08. Neonode shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 97,805 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 92.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.37%.
Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
