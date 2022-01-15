Nestree Market Cap Achieves $19.08 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $19.08 million and approximately $891,660.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,505.72 or 0.99613265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00092238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00032792 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00043464 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.17 or 0.00726207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

