NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 37.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 57,160 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NetApp were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

