NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) President Sells $41,000.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NTWK opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

