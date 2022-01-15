NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) President Sells $41,000.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NTWK opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.12.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.23%.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
