New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.26 Million Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,536 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MVIS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth $2,861,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $846,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MVIS opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

