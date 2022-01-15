Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after acquiring an additional 697,009 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,622,000 after acquiring an additional 278,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 481,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

NMRK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 719,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,954. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

