Newton (NEW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.57 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Newton has a total market cap of $32.90 million and $14.57 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded 353.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00064183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00075408 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.32 or 0.07689156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,035.20 or 0.99961553 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars.

