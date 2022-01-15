NEXT (NEXT) Reaches One Day Volume of $263.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, NEXT has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $670,936.32 and $263.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00341753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000854 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

