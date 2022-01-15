NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Trading Down 3.5%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

About NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF)

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

