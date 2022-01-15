NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post $146.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.71 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $141.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $588.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.06 million to $590.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $612.21 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $621.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

In related news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.