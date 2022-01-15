NMI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,043 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,705% compared to the average daily volume of 224 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NMIH. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. NMI has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $892,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

