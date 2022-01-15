NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $7.64 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 169.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 89.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,239 shares of company stock worth $1,267,980. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

