NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $8.38 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,493 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 26,411,542 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 34,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $499.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $531.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.82.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

