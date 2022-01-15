NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 403,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after buying an additional 833,921 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 770,003 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,677,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after buying an additional 575,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

