NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 403,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after buying an additional 833,921 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 770,003 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,677,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after buying an additional 575,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:HPP opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $30.35.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.
Hudson Pacific Properties Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.